Three challengers to Williston School Board argue for transparency, teachers in school board election

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Three seats are up for grabs in the August 8 election, which could determine the future direction of the district. Citing financial issues from a former district’s audit and a desire to better support kids, Jonathon Greiner, Sharlet Mohr and Ryan Park are looking for a spot on the Williston Basin School Board.

Jonathon Greiner is the owner and president of Basin Safety Consulting, which manages safety programs across the Bakken. He’s a volunteer for many non-profits including the Child Evangelism Fellowship and Campus Crusade. Greiner is also a member of the local Sons of Liberty. He said if elected, he wants to design plans to address some of the district’s faults, including finances and teacher support.

“My platform is to have a very clear plan for the new schools, not just the size or where or how much, but making sure we have the finances cleared up to do so. A clear plan for our students by grade, by class, by subject. A clear plan to support our teachers and be financially accountable, and a clear plan for what it takes to put kids first,” said Greiner.

Greiner said he decided to run in support of the kids and teachers in Williston. He argued the board hasn’t done a good job of making teachers feel supported.

“I think the teachers want to be supported and protected. I don’t think anyone wants to feel like if they say the wrong thing, do the wrong thing, or vote the wrong way, that they’re going to be in trouble,” said Greiner.

Greiner added he thinks the management and accountability of the district’s finances haven’t been fair but wasn’t sure if the board has been irresponsible.

Ryan Park works for ProIT and is an Army veteran. Park said he is not a member of the local Sons of Liberty. Park is running in the election because of concerns that teachers’ voices are being suppressed under the threat of termination.

“The teachers that I’ve talked to, they’re terrified of losing their jobs should they speak out against what the current administration is saying. It’s almost like they have a very tyrannical view of how the school district should be run,” said Park.

Park also said he believes the sitting board has no interest in solving the issues presented during the 2021 Williston Public Schools audit.

“Some of the steps I’d be willing to take would be focusing on where the money is going, where is it missing if there is money missing, and getting the resources to identify where we can be more fiscally responsible,” said Park.

Park also said he wants to push more transparency and make sure the public is aware of the board’s plans.

Sharlet Mohr is a mother who was born and raised in Williston. Her kids were not part of the Williston school district, but she does have a grandkid currently attending school here. Mohr said she is not a member of Mom’s for Liberty but supports them. She said she is unhappy with the behavior of the board during public meetings and is running to change that.

“I just don’t think seven people can just make all these decisions without public input and be making the best decisions, so I want to bring transparency and an open communication line between the public and the school board,” said Mohr.

Mohr also wants to push for more public engagement and participation for these meetings.

“People have to start getting out of their houses. We have to start talking to each other. It’s just a bigger problem than we thought [the board’s issues] was. It’s something that’s broken that we weren’t aware was broken because we didn’t take the time and the effort to attend these meetings,” said Mohr.

Mohr said her biggest goal on the board would be to bring together teachers and parents to better support the kids.

