Search efforts continuing for missing woman last seen in June

Renee Arcand
Renee Arcand(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - Search and rescue operations took place over the weekend for a missing woman last seen near Glendive.

The Dawson Country Sheriff’s Office and Badland Search and Rescue traveled along the Yellowstone River from the Fish Intake to Savage but were unable to find 36-year-old Renee Arcand. In a Facebook Post Sunday, the Sheriff said Arcand’s status as a missing person has not changed.

Renee Arcand is 36 years old, about 5′6″, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a heart and vine tattoo on her leg and a “This too shall pass” quote on her wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 406-377-5291.

