Purple Heart Day honoring military members who served

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is Purple Heart Day, the day Americans remember and honor military members who were injured or killed while serving the country.

The National Disabled Veterans Foundation says the first service member to receive the modern Purple Heart was General Douglas MacArthur for his service during World War II. In total, there have been 1-point-8 million Purple Hearts awarded over the years.

Veterans stopped by Bismarck Amvets Club to have a meal, enjoy company and remember the time they served.

“This day brings back when I was off to the war and stuff, and also other soldiers that I knew that are purple heart recipients, and it’s an important day,” said Bob Olzweski, purple heart veteran.

He says he wants to thank all the purple heart recipients, and those who gave their lives to make sure we live in a more peaceful world.

