Out with the old, in with the new: city of Mobridge to get new water storage tank

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - Big changes are coming to the landscape of one northern South Dakota community.

The city of Mobridge will soon be taking down a water tower on the north side of town.

It’s part of a four-phase $11.3 million water improvement project, one of the largest projects ever in the city. It’s being paid for through grants and a loan through the state of South Dakota.

The old water tower will be replaced with a new ground storage tank on the northeast side of town. It will hold a million gallons of water. That’s twice the capacity of the current tower.

“It will increase the water pressure on the north side for the residents up there. It will also help residents with the city’s IOS rating for fire protection so they should see that regarding their homeowner’s insurance,” said Heather Beck, Mobridge city administrator.

The water tower was built in the 1950s. Because removing it will change the landscape of the area, it needs to be approved by the state’s historical society before it can be taken down.

The city has two water towers; the one on the south side was replaced in 2014.

The water project also includes a new line from the river and new pumps to the intake treatment facility, replacing some water main lines as well as upgrades to the water treatment facility itself.

“These upgrades to the treatment facility, to the storage and to the infrastructure are good because it keeps water flowing to the consumer,” explained Mobridge water superintendent Kurt Schmaltz. “It will help us make sure the water is quality and it also helps with fire protection.”

Work on the new tower could possibly start in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.