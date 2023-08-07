New school year brings new cell phone policy for Bowman County high school

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - We are all a little attached to our cell phones.

The calculator tool is handy for quick math problems, the calendar app helps us stay organized and social media helps us stay in touch with friends and family.

But students at one southwest North Dakota school will be spending a little less time on their phones this school year.

Colter Bechtold is putting the finishing touches on his class schedule for senior year. One big change he’ll have to adjust to this year is a new cell phone policy.

“I don’t really know what to think of that,” he said. “When school starts, I’m sure I’ll have an opinion on it.”

When school starts this fall, cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches will not be allowed in classrooms at Bowman County High School.

“We felt that they were becoming a distraction and that more and more evidence was showing that they weren’t effective in having them in the classroom. Research that shows that kids are at a higher level of depression when they’re on their phones more often. And then the academic side of things with decreased test scores and low retention rates. We just decided that now’s the time we can maybe do something and it’s going to be better for our students and the learning environment that we’re trying to create for them,” explained Tyler Senn, 7-12 principal at Bowman County school.

Students will be allowed to keep their phones in their lockers and check them between classes. While Senn knows it will be an adjustment for students and staff, he hopes this new policy will be a positive one.

“Our staff is committed to it, and I think the kids understand why we’re doing it. And the parents are supporting us, and community is supporting us,” Senn said.

Students like Bechtold say the changes will take some getting used to.

“I think it might be difficult for the first semester. I think there will be more talking,” Bechtold said.

But the overall goal is to create a better learning environment and a better atmosphere for students.

Bowman county isn’t the only school to adopt stricter cell phone policies. Senn says he talked with other districts about their policies – including nearby Baker, Mont., Scranton and Beach.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.