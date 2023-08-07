Man charged with pointing gun at motorists in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Police arrested a 40-year-old man early Saturday morning on charges for pointing a gun at two people who stopped to check on him.

David Diaz, Jr., faces two counts of terrorizing and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all C-felonies.

According to a criminal affidavit, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a pair of motorists told police that they stopped to check on a man near a southeast Minot business to see if he was alright.

Both people told police that when they turned around, the man pulled a firearm. They said they were in fear for their safety.

The affidavit indicates police could not find the weapon on scene.

Investigators said jail officers found methamphetamine in Diaz’s wallet, and Diaz said it was not his.

He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail and has an initial appearance on the charges scheduled for Tuesday.

