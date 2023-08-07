The Lord’s Cupboard getting close to new facility

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The biggest food pantry in Ward County is moving closer to its new facility, next to Project Bee’s family shelter that’s also under construction.

The Lord’s Cupboard serves about 400 families a week.

Chairman Gerald Roise said the current warehouse does not have year-round heating and cooling, but the new location will be climate controlled.

He said not only will the space be more comfortable for volunteers but also for visitors.

“The other piece with the clients that come and use our services, currently have to sit outside year-round, and here they will be invited to come in, get a number, and sit at a table until their number is called,” said Roise.

He said the number of days they’re open depends on sponsorships and the time depends if another soup kitchen is open.

The official opening date has not been set yet.

