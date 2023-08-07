Applications are open for Bismarck Police Academy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is looking for candidates to take part in its Citizen Police Academy.

The academy consists of a series of classes taught by members of the police department. Each class meets on Thursday evenings for roughly three hours, with classes beginning September 7 and concluding November 16.

Applicants have to live, work, or attend school in Bismarck and be at least 18 years old. Applications will be accepted until September 1.

You can apply online at bismarcknd.gov/1551/Citizen-Police-Academy or in person at the Bismarck Police Department

