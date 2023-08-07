Annual saddle bronc match in Sentinel Butte raises money for Home on the Range

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR) - 32 cowboys got in the saddle Saturday for the annual Home on the Range Saddle Bronc Match in Sentinel Butte.

More than 1,000 people drove to the small town to watch some of the top cowboys ride for a good cause.

It was one good ride after the next at the 67th Home on the Range Saddle Bronc Match. The cowboys made it a tough competition Saturday, but win or lose, they said just being in the arena was special.

“Every great bronc rider that’s ever walked the earth has competed here at this bronc match and in this arena, my dad included, he’s been here and done it. I’ve won it three times, and so, to be in a category with those guys it’s pretty cool,” said Zeke Thurston, a contestant.

Organizers said they were excited about the annual event because of the new chute seating and signs around the arena.

Home on the Range is an organization that helps troubled youth and the match has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support their work. This and these cowboys’ love for the ride is why they keep coming back.

“It’s a huge adrenaline rush as soon as the chute gates open, everything goes black. It’s just you and the horse, and its the best feeling in the world,” said Logan Hay, a contestant.

Although another saddle bronc match is now complete, organizers and cowboys will start preparing for next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.