Annual saddle bronc match in Sentinel Butte raises money for Home on the Range

Saddle bronc match in Sentinel Butte
Saddle bronc match in Sentinel Butte(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR) - 32 cowboys got in the saddle Saturday for the annual Home on the Range Saddle Bronc Match in Sentinel Butte.

More than 1,000 people drove to the small town to watch some of the top cowboys ride for a good cause.

It was one good ride after the next at the 67th Home on the Range Saddle Bronc Match. The cowboys made it a tough competition Saturday, but win or lose, they said just being in the arena was special.

“Every great bronc rider that’s ever walked the earth has competed here at this bronc match and in this arena, my dad included, he’s been here and done it. I’ve won it three times, and so, to be in a category with those guys it’s pretty cool,” said Zeke Thurston, a contestant.

Organizers said they were excited about the annual event because of the new chute seating and signs around the arena.

Home on the Range is an organization that helps troubled youth and the match has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support their work. This and these cowboys’ love for the ride is why they keep coming back.

“It’s a huge adrenaline rush as soon as the chute gates open, everything goes black. It’s just you and the horse, and its the best feeling in the world,” said Logan Hay, a contestant.

Although another saddle bronc match is now complete, organizers and cowboys will start preparing for next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
Inside Buffalo Gypsy store
Buffalo Gypsy opens in Mandan
Salmon caught in Lake Sakakawea
Right now is prime time for salmon fishing on Lake Sakakawea

Latest News

First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Sportscast 8/6/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Weather 8/6/23
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Sportscast 8/5/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Bismarck Kennel Club hosts annual AKC Dog Show over the weekend