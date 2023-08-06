Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aberdeen native Morgan Bauer.

In a statement Saturday night, police in Porterdale, Georgia said they had obtained arrest warrants and have taken two people into custody.

Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, California for murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Police have not said what their relationship was to Bauer.

Bauer was 19 years old when she moved from Aberdeen to the Atlanta area in 2016. She disappeared just two weeks later. There had been few developments in the case over the past seven years.

But that changed last month when police executed a search warrant at a home in Porterdale, and found items of interest related to Bauer’s disappearance.

Dakota News Now spoke with Bauer’s mom, Sherri Keenan, following the developments last month. She said police had been keeping her informed about their investigation.

While the possibility of Bauer returning home safely had begun to fade, Keenan said she just wanted to bring her daughter home.

“At this point, after seven years, I feel like in my heart, I already kind of know. If they found something, I’m going to do what I said I would and I’m going to go to Atlanta and I’m going to bring my daughter home to South Dakota,” said Keenan.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

