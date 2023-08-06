Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance

Morgan Bauer
Morgan Bauer(WANF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aberdeen native Morgan Bauer.

In a statement Saturday night, police in Porterdale, Georgia said they had obtained arrest warrants and have taken two people into custody.

Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, California for murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Police have not said what their relationship was to Bauer.

Bauer was 19 years old when she moved from Aberdeen to the Atlanta area in 2016. She disappeared just two weeks later. There had been few developments in the case over the past seven years.

But that changed last month when police executed a search warrant at a home in Porterdale, and found items of interest related to Bauer’s disappearance.

Dakota News Now spoke with Bauer’s mom, Sherri Keenan, following the developments last month. She said police had been keeping her informed about their investigation.

While the possibility of Bauer returning home safely had begun to fade, Keenan said she just wanted to bring her daughter home.

“At this point, after seven years, I feel like in my heart, I already kind of know. If they found something, I’m going to do what I said I would and I’m going to go to Atlanta and I’m going to bring my daughter home to South Dakota,” said Keenan.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales
Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales
Drug trafficking fugitive in custody
ND drug trafficking fugitive in custody
Gas stove
Gas stoves under fire

Latest News

First News at Ten
First News at Ten Weather 8/6/23
First News at Ten
Rain reports on Saturday and who's seen the most rain over the past 90 days
First News at Six
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
Inside Buffalo Gypsy store
Buffalo Gypsy opens in Mandan