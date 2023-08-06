Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’

STURGIS, S.D. (KFYR) - The annual Sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in South Dakota.

Pappy Hoel, the owner of an Indian Motorcycle dealer, started the rally in 1938 by hosting motorcycle races. Each year the crowds grew. The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club is still around 83 years later after also being started by Hoel.

“Tradition is kind of important, but also to keep motorcycling alive for the youth and everyone coming up. It’s one of those things, in the United States we used to have a huge motorcycle culture and we really don’t as much anymore. We see a lot of our kids going to video games,” said Brett Wensell, Chairman of Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.

It’s been a rainy start to this year’s rally. The City of Sturgis says over three inches of rain have fallen over the past couple of days.

“This never, ever happens during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. We usually have 100 degrees and a thunderstorm that will come through and then it’s done. There have been times we had hail, which is not good for motorcycles, but we have never had a drenching rain like this. We are under a flood watch,” said Deb Holland, Director of Communications, City of Sturgis.

The rally runs until August 14.

