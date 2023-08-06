Number of open jobs in ND continues to decrease

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has more than 13,000 open jobs as of July, according to Job Service North Dakota. That’s a decrease of about 2.3 percent from June.

Compared to 2022, there are more than 3,000 fewer jobs open in the state. Job Service said job postings within the last 30 days accounted for more than 60 percent of all job openings.

Stutsman County reported the largest increase in job openings in 2023 so far with 55 jobs added, while Cass County reported the biggest decrease with more than 1,500 jobs leaving the market.

There are now less than 3,000 job openings in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.