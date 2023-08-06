Mustangs and Fords of the Dakotas hosts 27th annual car show at Capital A’Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mustangs and Fords of the Dakotas Car Club hosted their annual car show as part of the Capital A’Fair Sunday.

What makes this car show different from others is it’s specifically open to Fords of any make or model. The club has been doing this specific show for 27 years and attends other shows around the Bismarck-Mandan area throughout the year. Club President Les Hoesel said holding this type of show is important in order to show others what cars used to look like, what they represented, and where the car industry is headed towards.

“There’s a lot of beautiful cars out there. As the new ones come out, you are losing the looks of the old ones. The look is being more redefined where it’s not the same as it was, so there’s a lot of nostalgia with the old cars,” said Hoesel.

Mustangs and Fords of the Dakotas said they had 60 cars in the show Sunday. The next time you can catch this club is at the Fly-In and Drive-In on September 10 at the Bismarck Aero Center.

