Garage fire damages home in Minot; MFD has reminder for those with pets

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A garage fire in southwest Minot damaged a home Sunday morning.

The Minot Fire Department says units were dispatched at 4:47 a.m. to 120 28th Street SW due to reports of a garage on fire.

The department says the attached garage was engulfed in flames but crews were able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading into the house.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn, but MFD reports there were no other injuries.

Crews also rescued two cats from the fire.

MFD says it’s important to keep collars on your pets and leashes by the door as well as a pet alert window cling listing the number of pets in your home in case of an emergency.

The City says the fire remains under investigation.

