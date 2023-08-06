Garage fire damages home in Minot; MFD has reminder for those with pets

Minot Fire Department
Minot Fire Department(KMOT)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A garage fire in southwest Minot damaged a home Sunday morning.

The Minot Fire Department says units were dispatched at 4:47 a.m. to 120 28th Street SW due to reports of a garage on fire.

The department says the attached garage was engulfed in flames but crews were able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading into the house.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn, but MFD reports there were no other injuries.

Crews also rescued two cats from the fire.

MFD says it’s important to keep collars on your pets and leashes by the door as well as a pet alert window cling listing the number of pets in your home in case of an emergency.

The City says the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bikes lined up for annual Sturgis rally, 2023
Sturgis director: ‘We have never had a drenching rain like this’
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Inside Buffalo Gypsy store
Buffalo Gypsy opens in Mandan
32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
Salmon caught in Lake Sakakawea
Right now is prime time for salmon fishing on Lake Sakakawea

Latest News

32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Weather 8/6/23
First News at Ten
Rain reports on Saturday and who's seen the most rain over the past 90 days
Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance