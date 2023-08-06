Buffalo Gypsy opens in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The western-style vintage store Buffalo Gypsy is finally open for business in downtown Mandan.

The store is owned by Shelby Arntson and Nancy Hanson who are mother and daughter. Their family is from the Watford City area of western North Dakota where there were a lot of boutiques. Shelby and Nancy wanted to bring something like that to the Mandan and be able to focus on their love for fashion and western-wear. Their store sells boots, hats, jewelry, jeans and there is even a men’s section.

“We really believe in community, as a family we really believe that the community is how our children grow up to be strong, healthy people. So, to be a part of that community, we are just excited to take part in that,” said Nancy Hanson, co-owner of Buffalo Gypsy.

The owners look forward to making new connections and offering new products in addition to what they currently sell.

