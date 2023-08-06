Bismarck Kennel Club hosts annual AKC Dog Show over the weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs of all breeds were competing this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center as part of the American Kennel Club Dog Show.

All the dogs participating in the show over the weekend are registered with the AKC and are from all over the United States and Canada. There were four different shows over the two-day period with 425 dogs per show. Assistant Show Chairman Kevin Kosse said this show attracts a lot of people each year.

“A lot of this is for the preservation of the breeds. These are the best of the breeds, these are all dogs that can be bred. It is to encourage the preservation of these breeds. We have some very unusual breeds here where there is only maybe a couple of hundred dogs in the United States of that particular breed,” said Kosse.

The prep for each dog before the show depends on the breed; some can take 3-4 hours to get ready, while others can take a shorter amount of time. Kosse said they have been doing this show for over 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.