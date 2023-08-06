49th Annual Capital A’ Fair takes place this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 49th Annual Capital A’ Fair is taking place at the Capitol this weekend.

The rain Saturday did not stop people from getting out and shopping at all the different vendors. The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association hosts this annual art festival where artisans and vendors sell their homemade or handmade goods. There is something for everyone who attends.

“Our goal as an art gallery is to try to provide exposure to the public about the arts. Arts are important in our communities, they really make people feel better about the community itself and they attract tourism and entrepreneurship. Our whole goal with this is to give artists the opportunity to be exposed and to sell their products, but also to bring an art feel to the community,” said Lynae Hanson, executive director of the Bismarck Arts and Galleries Association.

This year, the Bismarck Arts and Galleries Association says they have 90 vendors. The last day for the fair is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

