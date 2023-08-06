32-year-old dead, two others injured in crash in New Town Saturday night

(MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people from Mexico were involved in a single-vehicle crash in New Town around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man was driving an SUV south on 87th Avenue NW with two passengers when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The SUV rolled before coming to rest in the ditch.

The Highway Patrol said that the driver and front passenger were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, while the rear passenger was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The 25-year-old front passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Minot hospital, while the 26-year-old rear passenger was left with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

