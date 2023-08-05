Right now is prime time for salmon fishing on Lake Sakakawea

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Salmon fishing is picking up on Lake Sakakawea, Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department started stocking Chinook salmon in Lake Sakakawea in 1976, and anglers have been targeting them at this time of year ever since.

“Historically, they always fished them at ice out. And there’s got to be a period where that kind of went away. And the last three, four or five years they’ve started doing that again. And like this year they did it too and they catch salmon right away at ice off. Then traditionally the main bite occurs mid to late summer and August being the prime time,” said Russ Kinzler, supervisor of the North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries.

As the lake warms up a thermocline sets up, basically where the warm and cold water meets, and salmon hang out along the thermocline or below where the colder water is, and smelt are.

“End of July, August, you’re going to need downriggers to get down to that 60, 70, 80, 100ft of water. Usually around Labor Day, the beginning of September, the fish start moving shallow and at that point, anybody can catch them offshore casting out crankbaits, casting out a bobber with a worm, a bobber with egg sacks,” said Kinzler.

Every spring the North Dakota Game and Fish Department stock salmon in Lake Sakakawea to ensure there’s s salmon fishery.

“This year the plan was to stock 400,000. We ended up stocking 376,000 approximately. They didn’t do as well in the hatchery last winter as they normally do, but it’s still a good number of fish,” said Kinzler.

He said the size of salmon in Lake Sakakawea, while close to the long-term average, has trended in the wrong direction for about three years.

“As the reservoir ages that productivity decreases and we’re seeing that in our smelt, sizes are decreasing and we think that’s why our salmon sizes are decreasing,” said Kinzler.

And what can salmon anglers expect to catch this year?

“So what we’ve seen is when anglers get out at ice off and they start catching salmon, that’s a good sign that we have decent numbers of salmon out there and to expect a fairly decent run this fall. So I would think it’ll be pretty good,” said Kinzler.

For more information on salmon fishing, visit gf.nd.gov.

