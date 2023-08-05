Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (AP) - Six teenage players on a private South Dakota baseball team have been charged with rape for assaults that allegedly occurred at a tournament, and another three have been charged in juvenile court.

A grand jury indicted six 17-to 19-year-olds from the Mitchell Legion baseball team for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The felonies are punishable by up to 50 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both.

Three younger teammates face undisclosed charges in juvenile court.

South Dakota law requires minors ages 16 and older who are charged with such felonies to be tried as adults, although the minors can attempt to have their cases moved to juvenile court, prosecutors said.

The victims were 16 years old, according to the indictments.

The assaults allegedly occurred during a baseball tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, the first weekend of June, prosecutors said.

Three of the defendants are representing themselves, according to court records. Phone calls to the lawyers of the other three were not immediately returned Friday.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is also considering charges against adults affiliated with the team who knew about the assaults but did not report them.

The American Legion organizes and sponsors youth baseball leagues throughout the nation, including the Mitchell team.

The Legion canceled the team’s season, and “upon legal determination in the courts we will assess the American Legion’s continued affiliation and sponsorship of the Mitchell Baseball Association,” South Dakota Legion Adjutant Chris Van DeList said in an email.

“The allegations are very disturbing,” Van DeList said, “and are not in keeping with the traditions and the core purposes of American Legion Baseball ‘To instill in the nation’s youth a sincere desire to develop within themselves a feeling of citizenship, sportsmanship, loyalty and team spirit.’”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit and run
Police looking for information involving hit and run near New Town
Stock image of a mountain lion
Mountain lion sighting reported in Sawyer
One dead after vehicle leaves road in Stutsman County
Public Service Commission meeting about CO2 pipeline
PSC denies SCS pipeline siting permit
FILE - This October, 2022 image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the...
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river

Latest News

FILE - File photo of a bear.
Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face
Salmon caught in Lake Sakakawea
Right now is prime time for salmon fishing on Lake Sakakawea
Fargo Police say that
Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas expected to be released from Sanford Hospital