Dickinson State Football begins fall camp Saturday morning, eyeing ninth consecutive conference title

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall Camp is officially underway for the Dickinson State Blue Hawks. Excitement levels were through the roof as this morning’s practice officially kicked off the 2023 season.

Krew Mathern (0:13) “Well the first day is always a great day. You get to see all of your friends come back and get back to the sport you love to do. It’s just a great feeling to get back, get all your gear back on, get on the field. Always a great vibe the first day.”

With over 60 returning players that have been working at it over the summer, experience is definitely an ace up the Blue Hawks’ sleeve.

Pete Stanton (0:35) “We have guys that have been through the battles. We have guys that are senior all-Americans that are back and some of those guys that have started for us for two or three years so it really does make a difference. We still want to make sure that even though that experience does help, you still have to push each other and get each other better and that’s really what we strive to do every day. Our guys are competing in practice. There’s no pecking order of this person’s first and this person’s second. We always want our guys competing and getting better.”

This year’s starting quarterback position is still up for grabs. Multiple guys will be pushing for that position and Coach Stanton says that healthy competition is good for the team.

Stanton: “You know, We will have a change there at quarterback, with Aaron White who started there for us last year. We’ve got some candidates or guys who will be competing for that spot and we’re just going to let that be a competition. Bridger Grovom was our backup last year and he’s here again. Carson Hunter from Miles City is another quarterback, Jace Friesz from Flasher is another guy who has been in the mix and then Will Maddler who’s a Bismarck High guy and was at Northern State, he’s with us this year. We’re really going to push the competitiveness at that spot. We haven’t made any decisions there, we just want to give everyone the opportunity and chance to compete and see where it all shakes out. All of them are capable leaders and we know we’re going to have a great leader at quarterback.”

Having won 8 consecutive North Star conference titles, it’s safe to say that a culture of winning has been established at Dickinson State. Keaton Meschke (2:05) “It’s really great getting those conference championships. We’re definitely not taking it for granted. We’ve been putting in a lot of work to do it, now it’s just about taking that next step, taking it game by game, and then doing the best we can come down the road and in the playoffs.”

