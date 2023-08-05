Child pornography arrest in Stanley

Stanley Police Department
Stanley Police Department(KFYR)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) - On Friday, July 21, a felony warrant was issued to Dillon Greggory Santa Cruz for three counts of possession of prohibited materials involving minors.

The following Tuesday, July 25, Officers with the Stanley Police Department were made aware of an additional investigation involving a minor.

Santa Cruz was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mountrail County Correctional Center on his outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

