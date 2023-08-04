Woman arrested in Mexico, facing drug-trafficking charges in North Dakota

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to United States Attorney Mac Schneider, District of North Dakota, a fugitive wanted in North Dakota appeared in a Houston federal courtroom Thursday.

Deanna Marie Gerads, 33, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances into the U.S. She will be transported by the United States Marshals Service to North Dakota for an initial appearance.

Gerads was arrested in Mexico on Aug. 1, 2023 by Mexican immigration authorities. Schneider reports the FBI was instrumental in providing information that led to the arrest of Gerads, who had been a fugitive for more than a year.

This case is part of “Operation Unfinished Business II.” Officials say it’s an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

This case is being investigated by the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Sartell Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Internal Revenue Service – CID, Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher C. Myers and Alex Stock, District of North Dakota.

