Williston School Board incumbents looking to remain on board amid recall election

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first seven members of the Williston Basin School Board were elected in 2021 with three and four-year terms. Despite this, the board will face their third unexpected election in two years. This time because three members were recalled.

The August 8 election could determine the district’s future direction. President Chris Jundt, Vice-President Kyle Renner and John Kasmer say they believe stability and experience matter most as they look to steer the district through growing pains.

Chris Jundt is the president of the school board and was the top vote-getter in the first district election. He says the district is moving in a positive direction as the board works to address several issues like safety and buildings. Jundt said he believes staying on the board is necessary to put the district in a good spot.

“I think in order for the district to continue to move forward in a positive manner, you need consistency and stability. You need it at all levels of the school district,” said Jundt.

While Jundt was not involved with the District 1 audit, those issues are expected to be shown in the upcoming 2021-22 audit, when he and the board hired Sherri Heser. Jundt said he wanted someone familiar at the start of reorganization rather than hiring someone new.

“Hindsight is 20-20. Were there some areas of deficiency and shortfalls? Absolutely, but I don’t think it was a mistake necessarily out of the gate,” said Jundt.

Jundt said those issues will be fixed by the 2022-23 audit thanks to Heser’s replacement, Kent Anderson.

Kyle Renner is the vice-president of the board. He says the district has experienced many positives while continuing to address various challenges. Some of the highlights Renner mentioned were improved test scores and growing participation in extracurriculars. Renner said he believes his time on the board makes him one of the most qualified candidates.

“I’ve certainly gained a lot of experience since 2019 and I believe that’s why I’d be a good candidate to stay on to continue working on these challenging situations we have,” said Renner.

Like Jundt, Renner was not involved with the 2020-21 audit. Regarding the 2021-22 audit, Renner stood by the board’s decision to hire Heser as business manager, saying she was the best person for the job at that time.

Renner also mentioned that the board plans to improve existing buildings.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been a maintenance plan in place to address some of the Maintenace issues. We’ve put that into place and you’re going to start seeing some of these elementary schools get some upgrades that have been needed for a while,” said Renner.

Renner said the board needs to make sure going forward they include teachers in big decisions that affect them.

John Kasmer is a sitting member of the board. He said they have done a lot since reorganization to improve Williston’s schools and believes passing a bond is possible thanks to a combined district. He said he’s a big supporter of kids and wants to put them in a position to succeed.

“I think by keeping us in there, you’re going to get new schools, you’re going to see our curriculum move forward, you’re going to see your kids learning and being prepared to go out into the world,” said Kasmer.

Kasmer was not involved in the 2020-21 audit either. He says the board picked Heser over District 1 Business Manager Jodi Germundson and another employee.

“We had no other candidates to pick from, so we had to pick somebody. When we found out it was over her head, we changed. We found somebody else, but it took a lot of time to find Kent Anderson, and we’re glad we did,” said Kasmer.

On the subject of teachers, Kasmer says yearly resignations are common and not exclusively a Williston issue.

“Our superintendent is making people be accountable. That hasn’t happened in this district for years. Whenever there’s change, whenever there’s accountability, you’re going to lose some people. It’s not just a problem for Williston, it’s a problem for the whole state,” said Kasmer.

Jundt, Renner, and Kasmer are facing Jonathon Greiner, Ryan Park, and Sharlet Mohr. We’ll have coverage on the challengers Monday.

The Election will be at the Williston Arc on Tuesday.

