Warbird Week brings large-scale training and testing to Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - Warbird Week will be hosted next week, August 7-11.

The 5th Bomb Wing on Minot Air Force Base will be getting in some training and doing some testing next week.

The large-scale exercise will cause intermittent gate closures and disrupted hours at facilities all over the base.

The 5th medical group facility will be closed on Thursday, August 10 with the potential for irregular hours.

Base and Minot residents can expect increased noise throughout the day and night.

