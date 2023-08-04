Warbird Week brings large-scale training and testing to Minot Air Force Base

Warbird Week at Minot Air Force Base
Warbird Week at Minot Air Force Base(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - Warbird Week will be hosted next week, August 7-11.

The 5th Bomb Wing on Minot Air Force Base will be getting in some training and doing some testing next week.

The large-scale exercise will cause intermittent gate closures and disrupted hours at facilities all over the base.

The 5th medical group facility will be closed on Thursday, August 10 with the potential for irregular hours.

Base and Minot residents can expect increased noise throughout the day and night.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements

Latest News

Black Leg Ranch roundtable
Farm Bill discussion: ND producers speak with Rep. Armstrong
Ward County Commissioners debate
Proposal to increase Ward County prosecutors’ salary approved
Dunn County's mounted patrol
Dunn County looking for volunteers for mounted patrol team
MSU Veteran
Places to learn more about military benefits in higher education