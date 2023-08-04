Saying “I do” costing Bismarck couples upwards of $20,000 on average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a once-in-a-lifetime love is an exciting and beautiful thing.

But the cost of weddings is on the rise and the sticker shock is enough to turn those butterflies in your stomach into knots.

CNN Money reports the average cost of a wedding 20 years ago was about $18,624.

Today, Axios reports the cost has climbed to an average of $29,000 in 2023.

May 26, 1990, is a day Kim Bosch, a Bismarck resident, will never forget: her wedding day.

“It’s just something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Bosch.

32 years later, her daughter, Kelly Aberle, followed suit, tying the knot in 2022.

“I remember crying on the dance floor when everyone was dancing around us because it just felt so full of love. It was just the most special day ever,” said Aberle.

“You feel like a princess,” said Bosch.

But those memories come at a cost.

“It adds up so fast. You’re like, ‘oh, that doesn’t sound too bad.’ Until everything comes together. It’s like, ‘oh, that’s painful,’” said Aberle.

As a 2022 bride, Aberle says she understands the financial burden couples are facing.

“I think it’s ridiculous, but even just wedding cupcakes are up-charged versus normal cupcakes. I don’t think that’s fair. But people are desperate. I mean for a nice wedding venue; I feel like anybody would pay for it. So, they can ask what they want,” said Bosch.

Aberle and Bosch shared a lot of parallels on their big days. They both had a venue, music, provided food and alcohol, bought a white dress, served cake, had flowers and hired a photographer.

The biggest difference was the guest count. Bosch’s1990 wedding had about 300 guests. Aberle had just 160.

Yet, Aberle’s 2022 wedding cost a whopping $21,000 compared to her mother’s larger event at about $3,000.

That $3,000 would have covered the cost of Aberle’s food, but that’s about it.

Experts say there are three main reasons for the cost increase: inflation, demand and increasing extravagance.

“Pinterest did it to all of us. I mean, that’s what is a blessing and a curse because it makes our dreams so much bigger,” said Megan Vatnsdal, wedding planner and owner of Behind the Scenes Events. “So, it’s having hanging floral arches above the bar just because that’s fabulous or floral leading into the tent because it’s beautiful and special and that matters to some people.”

Vatnsdal says vendors are also hit with inflation, which they then must pass on.

“Vendors will raise their prices. With the cost of inflation for caterers for example, I’ve been seeing some caterers can’t give me exact numbers for even next year quite yet because they might see the cost of chicken increasing until then. That could really put them in a hole,” said Vatnsdal.

But it’s not just inflation. Take Bosch’s 1990 wedding. Today, her $3,000 wedding should cost about $7,000 if you adjust for inflation.

Yet, her daughter’s wedding cost about $14,000 more than that.

But like many other former brides, both Aberle and Bosch say it was money well spent.

Aberle and Bosch said that hiring a planner is something you shouldn’t skimp on when cutting costs because Vatnsdal was able to save them about $800 and a lot of time.

Vatnsdal is also a luxury travel advisor and says she can help couples navigate planning and budgeting their honeymoons.

For more information, message “Behind the Scenes Events” and “Onyx and Evergreen Travel” on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.