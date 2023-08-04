Raw milk sales now legal in North Dakota

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Aug. 4, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring wants to remind the public that raw milk sales are now legal, but they are limited to fluid milk.

“A farm may now sell raw milk directly to the end consumer for personal consumption,” Goehring said. “However, this does not include other milk products such as cream, yogurt or cheese.”

Raw milk may not be sold to a wholesaler or retail store for mass consumption and may only be sold within the state. Raw milk cannot be donated.

North Dakota Century Code 4.1-25-40.1 allows for raw milk sales and is available by clicking here. You can also learn more about the dairy program and a raw milk guide for consumers and producers.

