Proposal to increase Ward County prosecutors’ salary approved

Ward County Commissioners debate(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Ward County commissioners continue to make tough decisions.

The Ward County’s State’s Attorney appealed to county commissioners to increase the hiring rate, so they can get more help as they are feeling the pressure from a lack of prosecutors.

The commissioners debated whether the benefits of filling long-term vacancies would outweigh the cost for next year’s budget.

Chairman John Fjeldahl echoed concerns from Commissioner Jason Olson that the cost might be at the expense of other departments.

“That’s not a warm, comfy feeling to those departments, in my opinion,” said Fjeldahl.

Commissioner Susan Weepier says because of how specialized the position is, it’s more difficult to fill it.

The discussion ended with the proposal being approved.

