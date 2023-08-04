Police looking for information involving hit and run near New Town

Hit and run
Hit and run(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run incident that killed a Roseglen woman Friday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Highway 23 one mile east of New Town around 3:45 a.m. A witness told the department the vehicle left the scene.

Law enforcement is asking the public for any information related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the NDHP at 701-328-2447 or 701-328-9921.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI with the assistance of the NDHP, Three Affiliated Tribes Police, and Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Stock image of a mountain lion
Mountain lion sighting reported in Sawyer
Crop dusting plane crash
Crop dusting plane crashes near Jamestown
The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Final storm assessment from Beulah Bay and Hazen Bay
Final assessment from the NWS of Tuesday’s severe storms

Latest News

Dunn County's mounted patrol
Dunn County looking for volunteers for mounted patrol team
Therapy dog, Finn, joins Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Therapy dog joins Dunn County Sheriff’s Office
Ward County Commissioners debate
Proposal to increase Ward County prosecutors’ salary approved
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding