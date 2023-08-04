Police looking for information involving hit and run near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run incident that killed a Roseglen woman Friday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Highway 23 one mile east of New Town around 3:45 a.m. A witness told the department the vehicle left the scene.

Law enforcement is asking the public for any information related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the NDHP at 701-328-2447 or 701-328-9921.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI with the assistance of the NDHP, Three Affiliated Tribes Police, and Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department.

