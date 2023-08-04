Places to learn more about military benefits in higher education

MSU Veteran
MSU Veteran(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Military service comes with educational benefits, but they don’t all look the same.

Andy Heitkamp, director at MSU’s military resource center said they assist different groups from the Department of Defense and veterans affairs put their educational benefits to use.

He said the number of enrolled beneficiaries depends on whether they’re part of an active-duty group, a spouse, a dependent, or a veteran.

“I was an Army Guard person. When you’re in you know your benefits, but you don’t know the rest of them. Then you get out and depending on your service, you may or may not have other benefits,” said Heitkamp.

He said apart from his offices, military groups around the community share services and refer people if they have questions.

Other resources around the area:

The VA Center

MAFB Education Center

North Dakota National Guard Education Office

Ward County Veteran Service Office (VSO)

Service Organizations- American Legion Post 26, AMVETS, DAV Chapter 4, VFW post 753

