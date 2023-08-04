Organizations holding fundraisers to help send Officer Jake Wallin’s family to Police Week in Washington D.C.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple organizations are collecting donations and holding events to help send Fallen Officer Jake Wallin’s Family to Washington D.C.

In May 2024 Jake Wallin will be honored in a ceremony during Police Week where his name will be added to the Police Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

The Red River Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 is collecting donations to help send Officer Wallin’s family to that event.

Sheyenne Rive CrossFit in West Fargo is also collecting donations and will be holding workouts in honor of Jake Wallin.

They will be holding a Hero WOD “Wallin” on August 14 at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. Members of the Police, First Responders, the CrossFit Community and everyone from the General Public are invited and encouraged to participate during the class times. The Event is free but donations will be accepted.

You can donate here : https://unionly.io/o/redrivervalley/sending-the-wallin-family-to-2024-police-week-in-dc?fbclid=IwAR0uDA29D5REUry-nYh7OWyBqEuMrOFubJ_74qka72nS2XNfb5tBqvADZLc or by texting WALLINFOP to 339-229-5551.

