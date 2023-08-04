One dead after vehicle leaves road in Stutsman County

Fatal crash near Cleveland
By KFYR-TV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, N.D. (KFYR) - A 64-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after driving a vehicle off the road and into a slough seven miles south of Cleveland.

The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team arrived on scene and located the 2006 Dodge Ram fully submerged.

They pulled the woman from the pickup but pronounced her dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

