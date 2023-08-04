North Dakota educators see another view of the National Guard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota teachers and counselors left the classroom and went out in the field with soldiers.

They were at Camp Grafton in Devils Lake for the National Guard educator flight.

Teachers boarded a Blackhawk helicopter in Bismarck and flew to Camp Grafton to see what this career path could offer their students.

“This path may be really good for them. But in the past not having been familiar with the National Guard or familiar with this facility, I probably couldn’t help them,” said Jennifer Kallenbach, a Social Studies teacher at Kidder County High School.

They say the training helped them reevaluate some of their opinions about the National Guard.

The teachers were able to pick the brains of the soldiers through the training and ask questions that involve their students.

Educators asking questions to soldiers (KFYR)

“I really wasn’t a huge fan of the military because I have family members that have done it and they have deployed and their mental health wasn’t the same. But after experiencing this and asking questions about the mental health aspect, I have a different aspect on it,” Kori Jensen, a special ed teacher at Harvey High School.

The educators tested their limits physically and mentally participating in a rappelling tower, but also the fun side of the National Guard.

Rappelling tower (KFYR)

“But everyone has this preconceived notion that the military is just shooting and blowing things up. And while we do get to do fun things like that, We also have different jobs like administration, what I do that kind of gives you a little bit of a different view on it,’ said Jessa Geib, National Guard, soldier.

She says she likes the training because it shows they’re people too.

North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says North Dakota is a choice-ready state which focuses on making sure students are job ready upon graduation, and military-ready is one of the categories.

Some teachers in rural communities say that hands-on learning is great for their students.

“Especially a lot of our students who work on family farms, and things I think they probably come in without would be a benefit to the National Guard because they’re gonna come in with a lot of skills that maybe other students don’t have,” said Kallenbach.

Along with the training, like with the gun simulators, teachers got to see the classrooms where the soldiers learn.

This is the sixth time the National Guard has taken teachers from around the state for this tour.

