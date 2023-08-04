North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board questions letter sent to Governor Doug Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board had second thoughts about a letter sent to Governor Doug Burgum asking him to declare an emergency for the state’s teacher shortage.

The board voted to not rescind the letter. The letter asked for student teachers to lead a room without veteran teachers present during their internship.

“One of our board members asked our higher ed rep about fall student teachers that have already been placed, and so she indicated that universities would have some individuals that would fill vacancies, but certainly would not be a lot because some would already be placed,” said Rebecca Pitkin, executive director.

She says the board also discussed a bad student-teaching experience can keep teachers out of the field. They also talked about the standards of teacher education. ESPB is also working on a report to see which districts are completely filled with staff. Three board members voted to withdraw the letter and six members voted to not withdraw the letter.

