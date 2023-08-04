ND drug trafficking fugitive in custody

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman wanted in North Dakota is in custody in Houston.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Deanna Marie Gerads is involved in international drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider says authorities in Mexico arrested Gerads this week for trafficking meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

Gerads was on the run for more than a year. She will be transported back to North Dakota to face charges.

