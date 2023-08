MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot police arrested a man for possessing child pornography.

Police say they searched 23-year-old Richard Pierce’s home on Aug. 2 and found multiple devices containing pictures of minors.

Pierce is charged with ten counts.

Authorities got a warrant for the search after receiving an anonymous tip via social media.

