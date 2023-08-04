Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. coming to Kirkwood Mall

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kirkwood Mall will soon be home to a Mighty Missouri Coffee Company location.

Mall officials say the coffee stop will go into the kiosk next to the children’s play area, which will be helpful for all those who need a little pick me up while watching their kids.

“Having that extra coffee option is going to be great, especially down in this north court right by the play area. It’s going to bring a lot of people in and they also have specialty dining items as well, which will be another great dining option,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director of Kirkwood Mall.

Auer says she got word the shop should be open by the end of August or early September.

