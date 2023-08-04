Man accused of burglaries and dealing meth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies have arrested a Bismarck man they say broke into a Wing bar and was dealing meth.

Officers say 40-year-old Brent Ellis stole more than two thousand dollars worth of food, drinks, cigarettes and cash.

They say surveillance footage identified Ellis and they found more than 200 grams of meth in his car.

Authorities say Ellis admitted breaking into the bar and being involved in a burglary in Glen Ullin.

