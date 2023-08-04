Farm Bill discussion: ND producers speak with Rep. Armstrong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Farm Bill is a large package of legislation, passed about every five years.

The bill has a vast impact on producer livelihoods, how food is grown or raised, and what kinds of foods are grown or raised.

That leaves the farm bill open to covering a variety of topics, and each year it’s tweaked by politicians before it passes.

The time has come to revamp the bill. Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, met with North Dakota producers to hear what they think will make the bill better this time around.

Armstrong rolled into the intimate meeting at Black Leg Ranch to hear from the producers behind the cowboy hats.

North Dakota ranchers shared that one of their biggest concerns and hopes for the Farm Bill is a stronger emphasis on grassland conservation.

“We’re losing the grasslands at astronomical numbers here in North Dakota. There’s only 25 percent left. If we care about wildlife and the diversity and the beauty and the carbon sequestration and all the things the grasslands do, we better pay attention,” said owner of Black Leg Ranch and rancher Jerry Doan.

Some hot topics that took the focus were the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, which helps producers get financial assistance when there are low yields, lost inventory, or prevented planting due to natural disasters; the Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides benefits to producers for excess livestock deaths; and the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, which provides disaster assistance to producers.

“The livestock disaster programs always have been effective to a point, but they are always in need of some improvement,” said Wing resident and rancher Darrell Oswald.

But it’s not so straightforward. Armstrong says the bill has grown ever increasingly politicized.

“There’s a lot of conservatives that don’t like some of the safety net programs. There’s a lot of democrats that want to add in significantly more things in the food stamp and nutrition side. Our job right now is to make sure that we get the commodity program right,” said Armstrong.

The divide could cause the legislation to stall and not get passed by the time the old Farm Bill expires on September 30th.

Armstrong says he believes a short-term extension will be needed as they work through what the new Farm Bill will contain.

Congress is on recess for the month of August, which limits the amount of time they have to work on the bill.

Former President Donald Trump signed the current Farm Bill into law on December 20, 2018.

