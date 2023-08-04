Dunn County looking for volunteers for mounted patrol team

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KQCD) - If you live in Dunn County, you may see patrolmen on horseback.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says these deputies are the Dunn County Rangers.

He says the experienced horse riders volunteered their time and resources to help form the search and rescue team.

Kuhn adds that this unique patrol unit is necessary in Dunn County.

“We have some of the most rugged badlands in the state, and it’s very hard to get around even with four-wheelers and side by sides with our terrain, so we implemented the horse unit to overcome that,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says they’re looking for people who have an interest in becoming special deputies for the unit. The first meeting is on August 15 at 6 p.m. at the Killdeer Rodeo Grounds for those who are interested.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.