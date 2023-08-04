CO2 pipeline permit denied

Public Service Commission meeting about CO2 pipeline
By Linnette Miner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Public Service Commission has denied a siting permit for a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that they planned on running through North Dakota.

Summit Carbon Solutions filed an application last October to construct a 320-mile pipeline in the state. The proposed route would run just North of Bismarck.

The Commission held four public meetings and received extensive public concern about the safety of the pipeline.

