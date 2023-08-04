Carter Kits provide EMS with tools to children with sensory issues

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For Trinity’s Health first responders, they prefer to be prepared for anything.

New kits have been ordered to assist children with sensory issues during an emergency.

Carter kits are special in the sense that they contain a variety of calming items for children.

For patients with Autism or Asperger’s, the arrival of an ambulance can be overwhelming.

Fidget spinners, noise-canceling headphones, and other toy-like objects are included.

EMS staff use these kits in tandem with dimming the ambulance lights, muting siren noise and moving kids into quieter settings.

“We want our patients to have the best experience possible, and any little thing that we can do like bringing in these kits is going to help make everything a little bit better,” said Office Manager and EMT with Trinity Health First Response, Stephanie Beauchamp.

The kits were named after a child in Michigan.

His dad saw a need to help first responders relate more efficiently to all types of patients.

Beauchamp said that while iPads work in some situations, others require a different approach.

“We just want to make sure that they are the most comfortable, so we just, another tool in our toolbox so that we can make them comfortable in this time of need,” said Sharla Ramirez, chief paramedic with Trinity Health First Response.”

The kits are available for purchase by anyone on the Carter kits website.

They can also be purchased and donated to different entities like clinics and first response units.

