UPDATE: 13 train cars derail near Perham, Minn.

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cleanup is underway in Otter Tail County after a train derailment near Perham, Minnesota. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 11:59 p.m. Deputies responded on the east side of U.S. Highway 10 near the intersection of County Highway 60 in Gorman Township.

Officials say approximately 13 rail cars were involved and no one was hurt. The rail cars are designed to carry motor vehicles and most were empty at the time of derailment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crossings at County Highway 60 and 475th Street are closed until the situation is resolved. BNSF Railway is working on cleanup and investigating the cause of the derailment.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Perham Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. Officials say there is no concern for public safety.

