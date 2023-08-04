Beulah man accused of luring minors

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Beulah man is in custody after police say he was luring minors over the computer.

Officers say 51-year-old Shawn McLaughlin messaged what he believed was a 16-year-old girl for over five months.

They say McLaughlin attempted to meet the girl in person to engage in sex at a Beulah park and fled when officers made contact with him.

He is charged with two counts of luring minors over the computer and solicitation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.