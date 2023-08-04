Beulah man accused of luring minors

Man accused of luring minors
Man accused of luring minors(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Beulah man is in custody after police say he was luring minors over the computer.

Officers say 51-year-old Shawn McLaughlin messaged what he believed was a 16-year-old girl for over five months.

They say McLaughlin attempted to meet the girl in person to engage in sex at a Beulah park and fled when officers made contact with him.

He is charged with two counts of luring minors over the computer and solicitation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image of a mountain lion
Mountain lion sighting reported in Sawyer
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Crop dusting plane crash
Crop dusting plane crashes near Jamestown
One dead after vehicle leaves road in Stutsman County
The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal

Latest News

A new Mighty Missouri Coffee Company location is coming to Kirkwood Mall
Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. coming to Kirkwood Mall
Drug trafficking fugitive in custody
ND drug trafficking fugitive in custody
Man accused of burglaries and dealing meth
Man accused of burglaries and dealing meth
Kelly Aberle and husband on their wedding day
Saying “I do” costing Bismarck couples upwards of $20,000 on average