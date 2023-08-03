Therapy dog joins Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

Therapy dog, Finn, joins Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Therapy dog, Finn, joins Dunn County Sheriff's Office(KQCD)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KQCD) - There’s a new member of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office who’s getting a lot of attention.

Finn is almost nine weeks old and is the department’s therapy dog.

His duties include socializing with the public, visiting school kids and looking cute among other things.

The miniature golden doodle is from Great Falls, Montana

His handler says his purpose is to provide comfort and love.

“We introduced Finn, and those emotions quickly became significantly less. The victim was very comfortable with him and it made things go significantly smoother,” said Jonathan Avalos, School Resource Deputy.

Finn is not the first in his family to take up a career in law enforcement.

His brother is a K9 Major with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horses on Theodore Roosevelt National Park were declared a national heritage species under...
Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal
Two dead in fatal crash south of Williston
Two dead after head-on crash south of Williston Tuesday evening
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Severe storm damages Beulah Bay area
Traffic on Bismarck Expressway
New traffic violations law to take effect August 1 in ND
Silver Dollar Bar logo
Silver Dollar Bar is shining again with new enhancements

Latest News

Warbird Week at Minot Air Force Base
Warbird Week brings large-scale training and testing to Minot Air Force Base
Tractor on a farm
Farm Bill discussion: ND producers speak with Rep. Armstrong
Ward County Commissioners debate
Proposal to increase Ward County prosecutors’ salary approved
Dunn County's mounted patrol
Dunn County looking for volunteers for mounted patrol team
MSU Veteran
Places to learn more about military benefits in higher education