Therapy dog joins Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KQCD) - There’s a new member of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office who’s getting a lot of attention.

Finn is almost nine weeks old and is the department’s therapy dog.

His duties include socializing with the public, visiting school kids and looking cute among other things.

The miniature golden doodle is from Great Falls, Montana

His handler says his purpose is to provide comfort and love.

“We introduced Finn, and those emotions quickly became significantly less. The victim was very comfortable with him and it made things go significantly smoother,” said Jonathan Avalos, School Resource Deputy.

Finn is not the first in his family to take up a career in law enforcement.

His brother is a K9 Major with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office!

