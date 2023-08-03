Severe weather Tuesday damages crops for some ND farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The severe weather Tuesday night did more than just knock out the power for some.

Jason Bang, a local farmer, said his crops suffered significant damage from hail which leveled one of his fields.

”I think the summer fields are probably 25% standing now only, and I think now it’s probably past the point, it might be a waste of fuel even trying to combine, harvest, that,” said Bang.

He said that while his fields took a beating, he and his family are safe. He said he has more fields outside the zone of Tuesday night’s hail, which he said are fine.

