Severe weather Tuesday damages crops for some ND farmers

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The severe weather Tuesday night did more than just knock out the power for some.

Jason Bang, a local farmer, said his crops suffered significant damage from hail which leveled one of his fields.

”I think the summer fields are probably 25% standing now only, and I think now it’s probably past the point, it might be a waste of fuel even trying to combine, harvest, that,” said Bang.

He said that while his fields took a beating, he and his family are safe. He said he has more fields outside the zone of Tuesday night’s hail, which he said are fine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

