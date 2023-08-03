Service with a smile: Mobridge man dedicates 24 years to helping others

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - These days, it’s not often people stay at the same job for more than two decades.

But at one small-town South Dakota grocery store, there’s one man who has been punching his timecard like clockwork every day for the past 24 years.

Wade Keller started working at Payless Foods in Mobridge right out of high school.

Turns out, the job was a perfect fit, for Wade and for the store.

Wade Keller doesn’t stay in one place for long. He’s constantly on the move, straightening and restocking shelves.

“I do that so it’s closer for customers,” he explained.

He also bags groceries and carries them out for customers. Keller knows most of the people who shop here by name. Those people are his favorite part of this job.

“I would say the people, helping out the people,” Keller said.

He’s been helping people at Payless Foods since he graduated from Mobridge High School.

“I was the class of 1999,” he proudly stated.

On this day, his 44th birthday, he’s celebrating by doing what he loves most: working at the grocery store.

“I work every Monday through Friday,” said Keller.

Seeing people he knows, like Laura Aberle and her daughter Kenli.

“I’ve known his smiley face always,” said Laura.

He also loves meeting new people.

“We get a lot of tourism during the summer so there’s some that come in that I don’t know. But those people are nice too,” Keller said.

His philosophy: if you’re nice to customers, they’ll be nice to you. Customers say Wade’s smile and positive attitude are contagious.

“Wade is always that guy who is going to tell you hi and always the person you want to take time to say hi to too,” said Laura.

“He’s always friendly and willing to help,” said Charlene Perman, a shopper from Glenham.

“He’s pretty nice,” added Laura’s daughter, 10-year-old Kenli.

Keller says it’s pretty nice to be here. He’s pretty sure he’s found his place in this world.

“I think this is where I belong,” he said.

The customers who shop at Payless would definitely agree.

When Keller isn’t working, you’ll probably find him at the Mobridge Aquatic Center during the summer.

During the winter, he’s a big fan of all Mobridge Tigers sports and tries to get to as many games as he can.

