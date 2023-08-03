The role of North Dakota’s Lt. Governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tammy Miller is the 39th Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota. She was appointed to the role by Governor Doug Burgum in January of 2023 after the previous Lt. Governor stepped down in December of 2022.

At the Capitol, Tammy Miller is busy working in her role as the Lt. Governor. In this capacity, she is in charge of many different areas.

“Presiding over a lot of boards and commissions. There are probably a dozen or so that I serve on. Additionally, I serve on a number of special projects called steering committees,” said Miller.

During the legislative session, Miller serves as the President of the Senate. She has to preside over the chamber and make sure everything is running properly.

“Flowing through the agenda every day starting with the pledge, the prayer for the day, roll call, and then just working through the agenda and working through all the bills,” said Miller.

Most Lt. Governors in the United States take over for the Governor if he or she is out of state. That is not the case in North Dakota.

“Our Governor is never disconnected; we are in communication with our governor at all times. We both have our responsibilities, I am really in no way taking over his duties right now,” said Miller.

There is not really a typical day for the Lt. Governor, she could be meeting with committees or boards or traveling around the state to meet with constituents.

“Today, I started the day with the SIB board orientation. We have a number of new members, so we did orientation all morning. This afternoon I have been doing a number of interviews for another board,” said Miller.

While Miller is in this important role, she hopes to accomplish these simple goals.

“Our goal is really simple, with the Governor and I. We are working to empower people, improve lives, inspire success, and really make a difference in the state of North Dakota. Helping every citizen reach their full potential,” said Miller.

Miller’s term expires at the end of 2024.

Lt. Governor Miller is the third female in North Dakota history to hold this position.

