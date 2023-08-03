Q1 Taxable sales in McKenzie County reaches five-year high

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County, the fastest growing region in the country according to the 2020 Census, is showing a strong rebound from the pandemic in terms of taxable sales and purchases.

Economic Development Director Daniel Stenberg said the country recorded more than $76 million for quarter one this year, which is the highest amount in five years. It’s a 36 percent increase compared to quarter one of 2022. Stenberg said marketable oil prices is the main reason for their growth.

“We have nearly a thousand more workers here this time than last year. As you get more workers, that means more activity, and people buying things. I think that was probably what points to the increase in sales,” said Stenberg.

Stenberg added that he sees this as sustainable growth compared to the strong numbers posted during the oil boom years.

