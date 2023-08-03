Pool closing dates announced

Pool closing dates
Pool closing dates(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the school years starts, pool season ends. Bismarck Parks and Rec. announced when outdoor pools will close this year.

The last day for Hillside Aquatic Center is Friday, Aug. 11.

Elks Aquatic Center will close Saturday, Aug. 20.

Bismarck Parks says swimming will still be available year-round at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center.

They are still hiring and training lifeguards as well.

