Pool closing dates announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the school years starts, pool season ends. Bismarck Parks and Rec. announced when outdoor pools will close this year.

The last day for Hillside Aquatic Center is Friday, Aug. 11.

Elks Aquatic Center will close Saturday, Aug. 20.

Bismarck Parks says swimming will still be available year-round at the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center.

They are still hiring and training lifeguards as well.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.